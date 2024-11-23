Cordis And Biosense In Merger Agreement

Cordis Corp, a Johnson & Johnson company, has reported that certain ofits affiliated companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Biosense, which specializes in medical sensor technology and is based in Haifa, Israel. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Robert Croce, group chairman of J&J, said that the addition of Biosense strengthened the company's commitment to innovation in the field of cardiology and would help the group develop a full line of proprietary sensor technology products, which can be used to determine the exact location of medical instruments and enables the creation of 3-D and animated images, allowing instruments to be directed on a virtual image of the heart.