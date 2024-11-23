Saturday 23 November 2024

Cortecs Plans Macritonin Filing By End-August

12 August 1997

Cortecs has completed the statistical analysis of the three-monthclinical endpoint in its ongoing double-blind European Phase II/III trial of Macritonin (oral salmon calcitonin) in osteoporosis, and says it intends to file its first registration application within Europe before the end of August.

The final data provides additional information and confirmation of the initial positive results announced in May. At that time, Cortecs share price fell as the market responded negatively to the data, and there was a feeling among analysts that while the data were strong enough to secure approval, more robust results had been hoped for (Marketletter May 19). The market's reaction afer the latest announcement was much more positive, however, and Cortecs' share price closed the Marketletter's stock reporting period (ended Monday August 11) up 42% to L2.16.

The European trial is set to continue for a further two years, during which time the effects of Macritonin on bone mineral density will be measured at one- and two-year time points. This data will be required for registration in the USA. Cortecs was granted Investigational New Drug status in the USA earlier this year and says it hopes to start clinical trials there in the fourth quarter of 1997.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze