Coulter's Anti-CD20 Therapy Shows Promise

Coulter Corp, which has recently made a foray into therapeutics after many years as a leading diagnostics and instruments company, has published encouraging Phase II results with 131I-B1, an antibody-based therapy for B cell lymphomas.
The new study, published in The Lancet (August 5), involved 25 patients with relapsed B cell lymphomas. The patients were treated with the 131I-labelled anti-CD20 antibody, and 21 of them achieved distributions of the antibody which were higher in the tumor sites than other organs, and therefore received therapeutic doses of the antibody. 18 of these 21 patients had objective responses, including 16 complete remissions, noted the authors.
This trial of a radiotherapeutic antibody approach to a hematological malignancy is interesting because unlike many other studies of this type the treatment was given at myeloablative doses, in conjunction with autologous stem cell rescue. Analysing the data from this trial and from an earlier Phase I study, the authors note that 131I-B1 treatment seems to confer a progression-free survival of 62% and an overall survival of 93% over a median follow-up of two years. In addition, the toxicities of the therapy are modest, compared with total bone marrow irradiation and BM transplant approaches.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze