CPMP Positive On Roche's Invirase

Hoffmann-La Roche's proteinase inhibitor Invirase (saquinavir) last month received a positive opinion from the European Union's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products. Roche said it will now work closely with the European Medicines Evaluation Agency and the European Commission to ensure a rapid translation of this opinion into a marketing authorization for the EU.
Invirase, said to be the first of a new class of agents, provides a new treatment option for patients suffering from HIV. It has already been approved in several countries, including Switzerland, the USA, Canada, Brazil and Australia.
The drug's clinical development program comprised around 5,000 patients and, additionally, some 12,000 patients have received the drug in a worldwide compassionate supply program. It is also being tested in combination with zalcitabine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze