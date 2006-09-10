CRT enters colorectal cancer R&D accord with AstraZeneca

Cancer Research Technology, an oncology-focused development and commercialization company wholly owned by the charity Cancer Research UK, says it has signed an agreement with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca centered on colorectal cancer.
Within the agreement, the Cancer and Immunogenetics Laboratory led by Sir Walter Bodmer at the Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine will collaborate with the drug major to characterize the expression of key genes involved in colorectal cancer. The Cancer and Immunogenetics Laboratory will provide critical reagents and data and the program of research will be undertaken by AstraZeneca, with findings from the collaboration to be shared by both parties.
