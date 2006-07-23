Crucell suspends Aerugen development

Dutch biotechnology company Crucell NV says that it has suspended development of Aerugen, its vaccine candidate for the prevention of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, after it failed to demonstrate efficacy in Phase III trials.
Cystic fibrosis results from a genetic abnormality which causes the secretion of an abnormally thick viscous mucus that builds up in the lungs. This sticky layer increases the risk of serious life-threatening pseudomonas infection.
The firm said that the Phase III program, which was a double-blind, randomized examination of the product's ability to prevent Pseudomonas aeruginosa colonization in 476 cystic fibrosis patients, could not reproduce the treatment efficacy that was observed in a previous trial. As a result, the company said that it has decided to stop further development of the product.
