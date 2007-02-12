CSL and Bayer extend Helixate deal

USA-based CSL Behring, a specialist in the development of plasma-protein biotherapeutics, says it has reached an agreement with Bayer Healthcare, a subsidiary of Germany's Bayer AG, which secures the supply of Helixate recombinant factor VIII, used as a therapy for hemophilia A.
Under the terms of the extended contract, Bayer will continue to supply the product to CSL Behring, a subsidiary of Australian biopharmaceutical firm CSL, until 2017. In addition, the German firm also gained a license to certain intellectual property associated with recombinant Factor VIII as part of the settlement of outstanding litigation between the two companies. Further details of the deal were not provided.
Peter Turner, president of CSL Behring, said that "securing the long term supply of this life saving therapy is significant for the patient communities that we serve." Bayer Healthcare board member Gunnar Rieman said that the agreement would allow the company to further develop its factor VIII franchise.
