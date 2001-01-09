Curis signs $25 million deal with Aegera

Curis has entered into a licensing and research agreement with Canada'sAegera Therapeutics, which grants the former firm an exclusive worldwide license to Aegera's skin-derived, adult stem cell technologies. The agreement is valued in excess of $25 million in licensing fees, research support and milestone payments, in addition to royalties on potential product sales.
The companies said that the agreement establishes a broad collaboration to investigate the therapeutic potential of these technologies in neurological, pancreatic and cardiovascular disorders. Research will be conducted at Curis, Aegera and McGill University, the Canadian firm's academic collaborator.
"Significant promise" of stem cells
