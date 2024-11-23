Currency-Related Distortions Hit Astra

Astra, the Swedish pharmaceutical company that usually posts double-digit profits growth, was hit in the first six months of 1996 by exchange rate fluctuations, which led to the firm announcing profits growth of just 7% (Marketletter August 19). The firm's share price slipped to 274.50 kroner ($41.42), down 9 kroner, following the announcement on August 15.
The negative effect of currency movement, primarily the weakness of the kroner against the US dollar, led to Astra's profits of 6.7 billion kroner ($1.01 billion) being depressed by around 600 million kroner. However, the firm insisted that underlying growth is still strong and that Astra outperformed the market in Europe and the USA.
There were some suggestions that the share price was also affected by the sexual harassment allegations that have been made against the former head of Astra's US business (Marketletters passim). But Astra noted that there were no business side effects from the allegations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze