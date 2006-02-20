CytoDyn in JV deal for China

CytoDyn, based in New Mexico, USA, has signed a letter of intent with Timeway International for a joint venture in China. The anticipated joint venture would develop Cytolin, CytoDyn's targeted immune therapy for HIV/AIDS, in this populous and economically expanding Asian nation. Timeway International has its principle offices in Phoenix (US), Hong Kong, Bejing and Shanghai (China).
Cytolin is the first targeted immune therapy for HIV/AIDS that was shown to significantly reduce viral burden in preliminary human studies. The potential advantage is that the agent exerts its effect on the immune system and not the virus. As a result, a species of virus resistant to the effects of Cytolin cannot emerge through natural selection because the drug has no effects on the virus itself. In addition to providing an additional treatment for the disease, the drug might extend the useful life of the antiretroviral drugs currently used to treat HIV/AIDS, the company notes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze