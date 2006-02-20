Friday 22 November 2024

CytoDyn in JV deal for China

20 February 2006

CytoDyn, based in New Mexico, USA, has signed a letter of intent with Timeway International for a joint venture in China. The anticipated joint venture would develop Cytolin, CytoDyn's targeted immune therapy for HIV/AIDS, in this populous and economically expanding Asian nation. Timeway International has its principle offices in Phoenix (US), Hong Kong, Bejing and Shanghai (China).

Cytolin is the first targeted immune therapy for HIV/AIDS that was shown to significantly reduce viral burden in preliminary human studies. The potential advantage is that the agent exerts its effect on the immune system and not the virus. As a result, a species of virus resistant to the effects of Cytolin cannot emerge through natural selection because the drug has no effects on the virus itself. In addition to providing an additional treatment for the disease, the drug might extend the useful life of the antiretroviral drugs currently used to treat HIV/AIDS, the company notes.

