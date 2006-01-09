Czech Minister seeks health consensus

Czech Health Minister David Rath has said he is keen to achieve a political consensus on the future of the country's health service. A commission has been set up led by Petr Fiala, a doctor and economist, to advise on strategy. The commission will come up with initial proposals in April 2006 and is expected to complete a report before the June elections.

The commission is to comprise medical, health care-managerial, trade union, patient and political representatives. Dr Rath has stressed that he does not intend to undertake a fundamental reform of the health service but to resolve the main problems. The commission is likely to come up with a solution to the issue of hospital funding, the way the health fund system should work, the future of the hospital sector and drug policy. Dr Rath said he wants to make sure patients had rapid access to modern medicine without bankrupting the health funds.

...and commission to cut drug costs