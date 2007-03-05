Danish court prohibits generic Lipitor

US drugs giant Pfizer says that a Danish court has granted a preliminary injunction against Nomeco A/S - the largest pharmaceutical wholesaler in Denmark - that prohibits the sale of a copy version of its blockbuster cholesterol-lowerer Lipitor (atorvastatin) by generics manufacturer Ranbaxy. The injunction, issued by the Bailiff's Court of the Copenhagen City Court in Denmark and subject to possible appeal by Nomeco, requires Ranbaxy's generic atorvastatin product to be withdrawn from the Danish market pending the outcome of a patent infringement trial that has not yet been scheduled.

At issue are three Pfizer patents covering atorvastatin calcium, the active ingredient in Lipitor, as well as processes and intermediate compounds used to make atorvastatin. The latest-expiring of the patents provides coverage for Lipitor through November 2011. The Bailiff's Court ruled in Pfizer's favor on all three patents.