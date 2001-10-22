DeCODE uncovers Parkinson's gene

Scientists at Iceland's DeCODE Genetics claim to have successfullymapped a gene contributing to late-onset Parkinson's disease. If validated, the gene could represent the first factor ever mapped for the most common form of this disease, and could serve as the basis for the development of new DNA-based diagnostic tools, prevention regimes and drug development.
The gene has been mapped to a small region of chromosome 1 through the analysis of genotypic data from volunteer late-onset Parkinson's patients, and their unaffected relatives, from 51 families across Iceland. The study was described by DeCODE scientists at the recent American Society for Human Genetics meeting in San Diego, USA.
"Many scientists and funding agencies had recently concluded that there was no identifiable genetic component to late-onset Parkinson's," said Kari Stefansson, DeCODE's chief executive. "We are very pleased to have been able to counter this skepticism," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze