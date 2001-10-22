DeCODE uncovers Parkinson's gene

Scientists at Iceland's DeCODE Genetics claim to have successfullymapped a gene contributing to late-onset Parkinson's disease. If validated, the gene could represent the first factor ever mapped for the most common form of this disease, and could serve as the basis for the development of new DNA-based diagnostic tools, prevention regimes and drug development.

The gene has been mapped to a small region of chromosome 1 through the analysis of genotypic data from volunteer late-onset Parkinson's patients, and their unaffected relatives, from 51 families across Iceland. The study was described by DeCODE scientists at the recent American Society for Human Genetics meeting in San Diego, USA.

"Many scientists and funding agencies had recently concluded that there was no identifiable genetic component to late-onset Parkinson's," said Kari Stefansson, DeCODE's chief executive. "We are very pleased to have been able to counter this skepticism," he added.