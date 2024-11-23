Distribution Agreement For Mundipharma

International pharmaceutical group Mundipharma has concluded adistribution agreement with Laboratorios Columbia of Mexico, which will market the world's most widely-used controlled-release morphine, MST Continus tablets in Mexico, as well as the companion immediate-release product.

Under the terms of the agreement, Laboratorios Columbia will have the exclusive right to sell and distribute various strengths of twice-daily MST Continus tablets, once-daily Emexel Continus tablets, and immediate-release MSIR tablets thoughout Mexico.