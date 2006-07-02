DNA sequencing for cancer research breakthrough

USA-based Life Sciences Corp, a majority-owned subsidiary of CuraGen, in collaboration with scientists at the Dana Farber Cancer Center and Broad Institute, have reported a new method for the detection of cancer gene mutations present at extremely low levels. The research, published on-line (ahead of print) in the journal Nature Medicine, describes how the 454 Sequencing method identifies rare cancer-associated genetic variations at the molecular level, potentially enabling the personalization of targeted therapies. The title of the article is: Sensitive mutation detection in heterogeneous cancer specimens by massively parallel picoliter reactor sequencing.

454 Sequencing technology was used to analyze mutations in five exons of the epidermal growth factor receptor gene in tumor samples from 22 patients with lung cancer. The EGFR gene is the target for several new anti-cancer drugs called EGFR inhibitors. This research proposes that 454 Sequencing may help to validate the ability of EGFR mutations to predict patient responsiveness to treatment with the inhibitor.

It has been realized that genetic mutations are responsible for sensitizing some tumor cells to chemotherapy, while other mutations render tumor cells completely resistant to drug treatments. Historically, research progress has been slowed by the complex mix of cells in a tumor sample, compounded by cost-prohibitive, conventional low-resolution sequencing methods that lack sufficient accuracy to characterize the DNA in cancerous cells.