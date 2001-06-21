Dong-Wha sees approval soon for liver cancer drug

Dong-Wha Pharmaceutical of Korea's Milican (DW-166HC), an injectableradiopharmaceutical to treat hepatocellular carcinoma, has completed Phase II clinical trials and is expected to be approved by Korea's Food and Drug Administration shortly, according to the Yonhap News Agency. The company is expecting annual peak sales of the drug to be in the region of $23 million.

Meanwhile, Dongwha recently began Phase II trials of the drug, injected directly into the synovium, in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.