DOV Pharmaceutical raises $10.4 million

DOV Pharmaceutical of the USA has completed a $10.4 million series Dconvertible preferred stock financing led by Merlin BioMed Private Equity Fund. Lazard Freres & Co served as placement agent.
Chief executive Arnold Lippa said that DOV has made advancements in the areas of clinical development and corporate partnerships over the past year, and has "significantly broadened our management team." Its portfolio includes four advanced-stage compounds targeting disorders of the central nervous system and cardiovascular disease, and an additional late stage compound for the treatment of insomnia, NBI-34060, has been licensed to Neurocrine Biosciences.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze