Friday 22 November 2024

DPI signs merger deal with Inifinity

23 April 2006

San Diego, California, USA-headquartered drug research group Discovery Partners International and privately-held Infinity Pharmaceuticals have agreed to merge, creating a new Nasdaq-traded drugmaker focused on cancer.

Operating from its current headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Infinity will be the resulting company with a lead product candidate in multiple Phase I clinical trials, a second candidate scheduled to enter the clinic later this year, as well as partnerships with Swiss drug major Novartis, and US giants Johnson & Johnson and Amgen.

The firms anticipate that, on a pro forma basis, cash and cash equivalents for the combined company, as of March 31, would be in excess of $100.0 million, which will provide Infinity with sufficient funding to generate efficacy data on its lead drug candidate, IPI-504, a heat shock protein inhibitor for the treatmet of cancer, as well as continue to advance the remainder of its current pipeline. Under the terms of the deal, in a tax-free transaction, DPI would issue shares of its common stock so that Infinity stockholders would own approximately 69% of the combined company on a pro forma basis while DPI stockholders would own around 31%, assuming DPI's net cash at closing is between $70.0 and $75.0 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze