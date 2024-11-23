Drug Registering In Vietnam

Vietnam has 35 companies importing and exporting medicines, says NguyenVy Ninh, head of the country's Department of Pharmaceutical Control. Of the 7,367 medicines registered, 3,074 are made by domestic firms.

The Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Commodity Testing has new drugs testing equipment, but industry demand for product testing still cannot be met.

The Ministry of Health is currently drafting a circular on quality checking for medicines, which will include which companies are allowed to distribute which medicines in the country, reports Vietnam News. It is also drawing up a National Medicines Policy, which will include a list of essential medicines.