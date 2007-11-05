Drug rep visits average 90 seconds in USA

A forthcoming conference in Philadelphia, USA, hosted by business strategist firm eyeforpharma, will focus on the challenge to drugmakers of achieving an increased return on investment for their marketing operations. Among the findings of research presented at the event, figures reveal that, although 90% of pharmaceutical revenues are derived from products that have been on the market for five years or more, sales force visits only last 90 seconds on average.
The event on November 12 is titled eyeforpharma Sales Force Effectiveness USA. The organizers claim that over 300 drug industry experts will attend the conference.
