Drug Royalty in deal with Nanogen

Canada's Drug Royalty Corp and US firm Nanogen have entered into an agreement for a trust managed by DRC to acquire an interest in royalties on the MGB (minor groove binder) technology owned by the latter for 5' nuclease real-time PCR applications in the biomedical research market.
Under terms of the agreement, between July 2006 and December 2011, DRC will be entitled to receive royalties up to a specified threshold, above which the parties will share royalties. DRC will make a one time payment of $20.0 million to Nanogen. Nanogen retains ownership of the MGB patents, as well as future royalties beyond 2011.
The royalty payments are related to Nanogen's patented MGB technology that has been licensed to Applied Biosystems) for use in its TaqMan products. Nanogen's MGB moiety provides many advantages in the design of oligonucleotides, such as allowing for the design of shorter probes with high sensitivity to mismatches, improving single nucleotide polymorphism detection, and allowing for multiplexing assays, the companies say.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze