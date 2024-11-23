Dutch Wholesaler Makes Claim On Govt

Dutch pharmacy cooperative OPG has claimed compensation from the government for income lost as a result of the drug price law, the WGP.

However, wholesalers Interpharm and Brocacef seem unlikely to follow suit. Interpharm had considered but rejected such a step, although it is following OPG's experience closely. ACF believes that such a claim's chance of success is small, although it is not entirely ruling out legal action against the government. ACF and Interpharm note that they do not produce generics; OPG does, and they believe this will help its case.