Friday 22 November 2024

Early Trexima use cuts migraine symptoms

1 October 2006

UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline has reported that new data from trials of Trexima (sumatriptan succinate/naproxen sodium) demonstrates that it successfully reduces the pain symptoms associated with migraine. Specifically, the results showed that patients who began treatment within one hour of the onset of pain were twice as likely to be pain-free after two hours than individuals who did not initiate early treatment.

The drug, which GSK is developing with the USA's Pozen, combines the leading migraine treatment, sumatriptan, with a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory, and is designed to address a broad range of symptoms. The study results, which were presented at the 16th Migraine Trust International Symposium in London, are derived from two identical cross-over trials in which patients were randomized to treat a sequence of four migraine attacks, initiating Trexima use at various different stages of the assessment. The data showed that the beneficial effects of early use of the drug, compared with placebo, were sustained for a 24-hour period with 37% and 34% of patients in each Trexima-treated group pain-free at 24 hours, versus only 17% and 12%, respectively, of those in the placebo arms.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze