EC approves Takeda's antidiabetic Competact

The European Commission has approved Japanese drug giant Takeda's marketing authorization for Competact, its fixed-combination tablet of Actos (pioglitazone HCl) 15mg and 850mg of the commonly-prescribed blood glucose regulator metformin HCl.

Takeda's European unit submitted the application at the end of February 2005, and received a positive opinion in June 2006 from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMEA).

Actos directly targets insulin resistance, a condition where the body does not efficiently use the insulin it produces, and metformin HCl mainly reduces the liver's glucose production. According to Takeda, these medications work in combination to help patients with type 2 diabetes manage their blood glucose levels. Masaomi Miyamoto, general manager of pharmaceutical development at the firm, said that the EC decision will help maximize Actos' product value and enhances its European franchise.