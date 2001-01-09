Friday 22 November 2024

EC to appeal CFI decision on Bayer's Adalat parallel importing

9 January 2001

The European Commission has launched an appeal with the European Courtof Justice against the October 26, 2000, judgement on Bayer's Adalat (nifedipine) by the Court of First Instance (case T-41/96), which overturned an EC decision that Bayer and its wholesalers in France and Spain had entered into "concerted agreements" to prevent lower-priced imports of the drug into the UK (Marketletter November 13).

The appeal was welcomed by the European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies (which represents parallel distributors), whose president, Erik Pfeiffer, said "we feel confident that the ECJ will evaluate the evidence presented in a way that will lead to a victory for the Commission." He added that the EAEPC "stands ready to assist the Commission in any way possible to lend more weight to its arguments."

In annulling a 1996 Commission decision penalizing Bayer 3 million euros ($2.8 million) for trying to prevent parallel trade of Adalat into the UK by limiting deliveries to wholesalers in the supplying countries, the CFI has said it found no evidence of a bilateral agreement between the manufacturer and its Spanish and French wholesalers, as prohibited by Article 81 (formerly Article 85) of the Treaty of Rome.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze