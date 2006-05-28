Eisai achieves income growth of 14.2% to 63.4 billion yen in 2005; sales up 12.8%

Japanese drugmaker Eisai says that its turnover for the year ended March 2006 was up 12.8% to 601.3 billion yen ($5.37 billion), largely due to the continued sales expansion of the Alzheimer's disease treatment Aricept (donepezil) and the antiulcer drug Achipex/Pariet (rabeprazole), which hit 196.5 billion yen and 154.5 billion yen, respectively.

The firm also reported that its recurring income increased 12.3% to 100.0 billion yen, exceeding the target of 99.0 billion yen which it announced last year, while net income expanded 14.2% to 63.4 billion yen.

Product sales during the year