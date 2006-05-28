Eisai achieves income growth of 14.2% to 63.4 billion yen in 2005; sales up 12.8%

Japanese drugmaker Eisai says that its turnover for the year ended March 2006 was up 12.8% to 601.3 billion yen ($5.37 billion), largely due to the continued sales expansion of the Alzheimer's disease treatment Aricept (donepezil) and the antiulcer drug Achipex/Pariet (rabeprazole), which hit 196.5 billion yen and 154.5 billion yen, respectively.
The firm also reported that its recurring income increased 12.3% to 100.0 billion yen, exceeding the target of 99.0 billion yen which it announced last year, while net income expanded 14.2% to 63.4 billion yen.
Product sales during the year
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze