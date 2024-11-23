Elan/Scherer Sign Licensing Deal For Zydis Selegiline

Drug delivery specialists Elan Corp of Ireland and R P Scherer haveentered into a license and supply agreement, through their affiliates Athena Neurosciences and Scherer DDS respectively, which provides Elan with an exclusive license in North America, the UK, Ireland and certain other countries to market a novel, patented formulation of selegiline using Scherer's Zydis technology.

Selegiline is now marketed in the USA and other countries as an adjunctive treatment for Parkinson's disease, principally in conventional or capsule forms. Zydis selegiline is said to be a fast-dissolving form designed for oral administration. Clinical studies have indicated that this formulation may permit a significant reduction in the dose of selegiline.

Zydis selegiline will be manufactured by Scherer for Elan, which will market the product through Athena in the USA and through its affiliates outside the USA. Commercial terms are not disclosed.