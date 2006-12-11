elbion AG merges with 4AZA Bioscience NV

elbion AG, a German small-molecule drug discovery and development firm, has merged with Belgium's 4AZA Bioscience NV. The combined company will be called elbion NV and will be headquartered at 4AZA's current site in Leuven, where it will concentrate its corporate functions, business development activities and R&D facilities for immunology. elbion AG's facilities and staff in Radebeul will be retained and continue to drive the largest part of the company's fully-integrated drug discovery and development activity.
According to the two firms, the merger produces a substantial international company with facilities in two of Europe's leading biotechnology clusters - Flanders and Saxony - as well as partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, like GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead Sciences. The merged company also boasts a blue-chip international investor base, a pipeline with two products in clinical testing and a fully-integrated small-molecule drug discovery and development capability.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze