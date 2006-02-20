Eli Lilly and BI alter Yentreve/AriClaim deal

USA-based drugmaker Eli Lilly and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim say that they have altered contractual agreements relating to Yentreve/AriClaim (duloxetine HCL), a treatment for stress urinary incontinence, which the firms co-developed. The drug is currently marketed by both companies in 38 countries, outside the USA.

Under the terms of the new deal, Lilly will obtain exclusive worldwide commercialization rights to the product, and says it will continue to market the drug for the SUI indication. Both companies say they will still collaborate on the promotion of the drug as an effective treatment for major depressive disorder and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, under the trade names Cymbalta and Xeristar, respectively.

Additionally, both parties have agreed not to pursue US marketing authorization for the drug following the decision to rescind the New Drug Application which they submitted in January 2005. The companies say they will continue to develop the product for other indications such as generalized anxiety disorder and fibromyalgia.