Eli Lilly and BI alter Yentreve/AriClaim deal

USA-based drugmaker Eli Lilly and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim say that they have altered contractual agreements relating to Yentreve/AriClaim (duloxetine HCL), a treatment for stress urinary incontinence, which the firms co-developed. The drug is currently marketed by both companies in 38 countries, outside the USA.
Under the terms of the new deal, Lilly will obtain exclusive worldwide commercialization rights to the product, and says it will continue to market the drug for the SUI indication. Both companies say they will still collaborate on the promotion of the drug as an effective treatment for major depressive disorder and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, under the trade names Cymbalta and Xeristar, respectively.
Additionally, both parties have agreed not to pursue US marketing authorization for the drug following the decision to rescind the New Drug Application which they submitted in January 2005. The companies say they will continue to develop the product for other indications such as generalized anxiety disorder and fibromyalgia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze