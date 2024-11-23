EMEA "An Undoubted Success," Says GW Chief

In its first year, the European Medicines Evaluation Agency has been an undoubted success, says Sir Richard Sykes, deputy chairman and chief executive of Glaxo Wellcome. It has gained the confidence of both the industry and the national agencies and has shown ability to achieve scientific goals in the face of budgetary restraint, he told the Third Annual Conference of Medicines Agencies, organized by the IDRAC division of IMS International, in London last week.
Competitive forces will become strong, Sir Richard forecast, as companies can still choose the national approval route until end-1997 except for biotechnology products. Competition will also exist in the centralized procedure, putting pressure on popular agencies that could lead to companies not always getting their first choice of rapporteur. Competition will raise standards of assessment and times, and companies will demand performance measures to be applied to the regulatory agencies, not only in Europe but also internationally.
Rigidity v Flexibility Sir Richard noted the need to balance high standards with flexibility in the application of approval procedures to account for differing medical practices. He called for a more pragmatic attititude towards the wording of the Summary of Product Characteristics, where a too-rigid approach could simply reflect the lowest common denominator of one country.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze