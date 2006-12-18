EMEA launches EudraPharm drugs database

The European Medicines Agency (EMEA) has launched a new public drugs database, called EudraPharm. The facility is available on-line at www.eudrapharm.eu.
EMEA Executive Director Thomas Lonngren said: "once fully developed, this database will be the reference point for independent information about all the medicines available to Europeans, no matter whether these medicines have been authorized at European Union or national level."
In the first stage, drugs that have been authorized by the European Commission following assessment by the EMEA are included on the web site. These are authorized for the 25 European Union member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The database is currently only available in English, however, the other EU official languages are being added, together with improved search functions, according to the EMEA.
