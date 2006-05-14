Enrollment complete in two Ph III Nexavar trials

Germany's Bayer Pharmaceutical Corp and USA-based Onyx Pharmaceuticals have completed patient enrollment in two randomized, double-blind, Phase III clinical trials of their co-developed anticancer drug Nexavar (sorafenib). in one of the evaulations, the oral multikinase inhibitor will be administered as tablets in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma and in the other, it will be given as a single agent in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or liver cancer.