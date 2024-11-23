Saturday 23 November 2024

Enthusiasm For Amgen Obesity Drug Palls

12 February 1996

Amgen's platform technology in its anti-obesity program, the ob gene and its peptide product leptin, may not be the potential money-spinner for which the company wished, if questions raised in the New England Journal of Medicine turn out to be true. Amgen attracted much attention last year when it revealed that giving leptin to obese rats resulted in a decline in weight and food intake (Marketletter July 31, 1995).

The study reported in the NEJM implies that obese people are not deficient in leptin as was once supposed. Rather, they have elevated levels of the protein in their blood (an average of four times and up to 20-to-30 times as much as lean people), which suggests that the root of their problem lies not with a deficiency but with an inability to recognize the signal, which might be termed "leptin-resistance," at the level of the leptin receptor or associated secondary messenger systems.

This report backs up similar findings reported at the end of last year in very obese people (Marketletter September 11, 1995). However, a broad range of leptin levels was encountered in the NEJM study, including some patients with low concentrations of the protein, so it may be that some obese patients would respond to leptin administration. Indeed, the finding suggests that obesity is a multifactorial condition, so leptin administration may benefit some patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze