Epigenomics extends cancer accord with AstraZeneca

Germany's Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company developing tests based on DNA methylation, has entered into an agreement to continue a collaboration with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca to identify and analyse potential DNA methylation biomarker candidates for use in the latter's oncology programs.
Following the successful completion of a study with AstraZeneca over the last two years (Marketletter September 13, 2004), Epigenomics' clinical solutions division will use its proprietary DNA methylation approaches to test the potential of novel cancer markers discovered during the previous collaboration to predict response to epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors such as AstraZeneca's Iressa (gefitinib) in a panel of preclinical cancer models. Resulting biomarkers could be further validated to contribute to the drugmaker's ongoing biomarker research program.
Under the terms of the deal, Epigenomics will receive R&D fees and has the opportunity to participate in the development of any potential pharmacodiagnostic products resulting from the collaboration; further financial details were not disclosed.
