Sunday 24 November 2024

ESHRE 40th Annual Meeting

7 July 202410 July 2024
Amsterdam, The NetherlandsRAI Amsterdam

The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology was officially founded in 1985 as a a scientific event to promote interest in infertility care and to aim for a holistic understanding of reproductive biology and medicine.

ESHRE collaborates world-wide and advocates universal improvements in scientific research, encourages and evaluates new developments in the field, and fosters harmonization in clinical practice. It also provides guidance to enhance effectiveness, safety and quality assurance in clinical and laboratory procedures, psychosocial care, and promotes ethical practice. ESHRE also fosters prevention of infertility and related educational programmes, and promotes reproductive rights regardless of the individual’s background.

The ESHRE’s activities include teaching, training, professional accreditations, mentoring and career planning for junior professionals, as well as developing and maintaining data registries. It also facilitates and disseminates research in human reproduction and embryology to the general public, scientists, clinicians, allied personnel, and patient associations.



