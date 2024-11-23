EU/Austria Clash Over Roche Plant Subsidy

The European Commission has rejected a state aid proposal by Austria toassist in the construction and operation of a plant by Hoffmann-La Roche in Linz for the production of intermediates for the company's antiobesity agent Xenical (orlistat).

The Austrian authorities had proposed funds of 22 million Ecus ($25.1 million) for R&D purposes, but the Commission say that this does not conform with state guidelines for R&D, namely in terms of the need for the aid, the incentive effect and the precompetitive nature of the work proposed. The Commission adds that the incentive effect of the proposed aid is non-existent.