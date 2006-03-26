EU research to study antibiotic resistance

The European Union has launched a research network to tackle the problem of increasing resistance to antibiotics in cases of lower respiratory tract infections, such as bron-chitis or pneumonia. The problem afflicts an estimated 16 million people across Europe each year.
The Genomics to Combat Resistance against Antibiotics in Community-acquired LRTI in Europe (GRACE) will pool resources from 17 reseach centers in nine of the EU's member states to coordinate research on anti-microbial resistance to antibiotics.
GRACE gets 11.5 million euros until 2011
