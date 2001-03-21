Euro NSCLC market sees renewed growth

The European market for non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics isforecast to advance from a value of $241.1 million in 2000 to $464.1 million this year, according to a new study from Frost & Sullivan.

This fast growth is being driven by increasing acceptance and use of newer drugs including BioMerieux-Pierre Fabre's Navelbine (vinorelbine), Eli Lilly's Gemzar (gemcitabine), Bristol-Myers Squibb's Taxol (paclitaxel) and Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel), it says.

There had been a need for new therapies because of the high rate of mortality in lung cancer patients and the increased toxicity associated with the older treatments such as cisplatin, it says. At present, platinum-based combinations like cisplatin and carboplatin remain the mainstays of treatment for lung cancer patients, but the new therapies are increasing in use.