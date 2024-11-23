Euro OTC Pain Relief Market Led By Intl Brands

Europe's non-prescription-bound pain relief market was worth $1.9billion at manufacturers' prices in 1996 and grew 37% from 1990 to last year, but its development has not been uniform by country, says a new study from James Dudley Management.

The report, Pain Relief: Systemic and Topical Analgesics in the European Self-Medication Market to 2006, examines the market in 14 countries. It says Germany has the largest market share, at 24%, followed by France at 20% and the UK on 15%. Italy, on 10%, grew 109% in 1990-96, but the major growth was in Central Europe. For example, Poland advanced 334% in 1990-96, the Czech Republic rose 322% and Hungary grew 179%. These advances were due to inflation, the launch of higher-priced western products and increased consumer promotion.

Oral analgesics are by far the most widely used products, with 81% of this market in 1996, says the study. Topical analgesics account for 19%, with their share varying from 2% in Spain and 9% in Sweden to 38% in Switzerland, 36% in the UK and Germany and 33% in the Netherlands.