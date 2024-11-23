Euro Sepsis And Septicemia Markets See Slowdown

Government health care cost constraints have had an effect on the sepsisand septicemia market, notes the marketing consultancy, Frost & Sullivan in a new report on this market, in that there has been a shift in emphasis on existing and new antibiotics to include cost-efficiency of drugs.
Governments are understandably looking for ways of containing or reducing the health care bill. Even though medicines are a small part of the overall cost of health care, they are a target for savings and the pressures on pharmaceutical businesses have therefore mounted, comments the report.
It values the European sepsis and septicemia treatment market at $2.14 billion in 1996, and forecasts that the market's value will increase to around $2.42 billion by the year 2003.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze