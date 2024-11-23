Euro Sepsis And Septicemia Markets See Slowdown

Government health care cost constraints have had an effect on the sepsisand septicemia market, notes the marketing consultancy, Frost & Sullivan in a new report on this market, in that there has been a shift in emphasis on existing and new antibiotics to include cost-efficiency of drugs.

Governments are understandably looking for ways of containing or reducing the health care bill. Even though medicines are a small part of the overall cost of health care, they are a target for savings and the pressures on pharmaceutical businesses have therefore mounted, comments the report.

It values the European sepsis and septicemia treatment market at $2.14 billion in 1996, and forecasts that the market's value will increase to around $2.42 billion by the year 2003.