European Union Regulation on pediatric medicines comes into force

Following a European Parliamentary vote last summer in favor of a final Regulation for Pediatric Medicines, this legislation was adopted at the end of last year and comes into force on January 26 (Marketletters passim). The Regulation aims to establish a legislative framework that will fulfil the following main objectives:

- increased availability of medicines specifically adapted and licensed for use in the pediatric population;

- increased information available to the patient/carer and prescriber about the use of medicines in children, including clinical trial data; and