EuroPharma and New Chapter agree dist deal

Natural health products developer EuroPharma and fellow US firm New Chapter, a producer of probiotic nutrients and herbal supplements, have signed an agreement under which the latter will act as exclusive distributor for the former's product Vectomega.
Vectomega combines a naturally-occurring complex of five phospholipids with the omega-3 oils docosahexaenoic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid, as well as beneficial proteins and amino acids, in a highly bioavailable form.
Europharma said that it is the only product of its type to provide omega-3 oils in their natural phospholipid setting without the use of heat, solvents or chemical modification. It added that studies have revealed that, when the product is taken, around 50 times the amount of both DHA and EPA crosses cellular membranes, compared with other commercially available forms of the two oils.
