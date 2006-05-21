Friday 22 November 2024

Evotec's 1st-qtr 2006 losses deepen 108%

21 May 2006

German drugmaker Evotec AG says that revenues for the first quarter of 2006 increased 12% on the like, year-ago period, to 17.8 million euros ($22.9 million), driven by growth in its services division, which rose 14% to 15.4 million euros.

However, the group's net loss deepened 108% to 10.4 million euros, equivalent to 0.17 euro per share. The Hamburg-headquartered firm noted that this was due to high R&D expenses related to its acquisition of two Phase I monoamineoxidase B inhibitors from Swiss drug major Roche.

Revenues from Evotec's pharmaceuticals division from its target discovery collaboration with Japanese drug giant Takeda amounted to 500,000 euros. while its Evotec Technologies unit experienced a traditionally weak first quarter following strong 2005 year-end business. The firm noted that demand for ET's growing cell biology business remains strong, adding that it had received a $2.8 million order from an academic institution, among others. On this basis, Evotec continues to expect an improvement of ET's financial performance for 2006.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze