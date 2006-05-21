Evotec's 1st-qtr 2006 losses deepen 108%

German drugmaker Evotec AG says that revenues for the first quarter of 2006 increased 12% on the like, year-ago period, to 17.8 million euros ($22.9 million), driven by growth in its services division, which rose 14% to 15.4 million euros.
However, the group's net loss deepened 108% to 10.4 million euros, equivalent to 0.17 euro per share. The Hamburg-headquartered firm noted that this was due to high R&D expenses related to its acquisition of two Phase I monoamineoxidase B inhibitors from Swiss drug major Roche.
Revenues from Evotec's pharmaceuticals division from its target discovery collaboration with Japanese drug giant Takeda amounted to 500,000 euros. while its Evotec Technologies unit experienced a traditionally weak first quarter following strong 2005 year-end business. The firm noted that demand for ET's growing cell biology business remains strong, adding that it had received a $2.8 million order from an academic institution, among others. On this basis, Evotec continues to expect an improvement of ET's financial performance for 2006.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze