Expansion Focus For Asta Medica In 1995

Asta Medica, part of the German chemical and pharmaceutical group Degussa, focussed on expansion of its activities in 1995, said Rolf Kramer, president and chief executive of the company, in its 1995 annual report. Eight new Asta Medica firms were established in central and eastern Europe, as well as in Asia and Australia.
After the establishment of subsidiaries in the Czech Republic and Hungary, Asta Medica created further companies in Poland, the Slovak Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Russia and the Ukraine. Subsidiaries were also set up in China, Australia and the Philippines.
The firm is also expanding through collaborations with other drug companies. It has a joint venture with the Japanese firm Nippon Kayaku to develop and market pharmaceutical products in Japan, and it is collaborating with the US biotechnology firm Sugen in the oncology field.
