Factors In Biotechnology Siting Decisions

In comparison to the USA and Japan, Europe has a lower total public, private, civil and military spending on research technological development, proportionally fewer researchers and less expertise in turning scientific results and technical achievements into industrial and commercial successes, according to H Schlumberger from Bayer AG, speaking at the Financial Times Biotechnology - A Revolution in the Making conference held in London last month.
Mr Schlumberger said that the weakness of Europe in comparison to the other two major world markets is the result of a combination of factors including: inadequate links between universities and business; lack of risk capital; lack of coordinated strategies between businesses, universities and public authorities; and regulatory and financial obstacles for the start-up of small high-technology businesses.
In addition, he said, Europe has failed to seize the opportunity presented by the relatively new industry of biotechnology. Its share of biotechnology patents has fallen to a disproportionately low level, and only a small number of the products it does produce are manufactured in Europe. This is leading to a non-functional cycle of innovation and it is vital for this to be arrested before it becomes irreversible. If the current conditions continue, he said, Europe will become a net importer of modern biotechnology products, not only from the USA but possibly also from the growing Far East markets, which are developing a similar regulatory model to that in the USA.
