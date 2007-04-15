Faes Farma licenses bilastine to European partner

Spanish drugmaker Faes Farma has reached a "beginning of agreement" with an undisclosed multinational pharmaceutical company for the commercialization of Bilastina (bilastine), its allergic rhinitis treatment, in Europe. The agreement will include 40 European countries, except for Spain and Portugal. Faes Farma will receive certain amounts at different dates, as well as royalties according to sales reached in each country. Faes Farma retains the right to grant second licences on bilastine to other firms in the big European markets. An agreement was signed last October with the USA's Inspire Pharmaceuticals for the right to market bilastine in the USA and Canada.