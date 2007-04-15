Faes Farma licenses bilastine to European partner

Spanish drugmaker Faes Farma has reached a "beginning of agreement" with an undisclosed multinational pharmaceutical company for the commercialization of Bilastina (bilastine), its allergic rhinitis treatment, in Europe. The agreement will include 40 European countries, except for Spain and Portugal. Faes Farma will receive certain amounts at different dates, as well as royalties according to sales reached in each country. Faes Farma retains the right to grant second licences on bilastine to other firms in the big European markets. An agreement was signed last October with the USA's Inspire Pharmaceuticals for the right to market bilastine in the USA and Canada.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze