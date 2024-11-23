Farmaindustria And Spanish Govt Still Talking

As European business winds down for the traditional August break, the Spanish pharmaceutical industry association, Farmaindustria, and the Spanish Health Ministry were still in negotiations regarding the limits on pharmaceutical spending over the next two years (Marketletters passim).

The latest proposals of both the Health Ministry and Farmaindustria are outlined below. As previously reported, Farmaindustria wants to include hospital debt for drug supplies in the negotiations, along with pricing freedom for non-reimbursable pharmaceutical products.

As the Marketletter went to press, no further information on the negotiations was available. It would appear that the two sides will have to pick up their talks after the summer break.