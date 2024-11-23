Fast Growth In Russian OTC Market

Russia's self-medication market is developing fast, with sales growingin excess of 30% per annum, according to a report from Nicholas Hall & Co, entitled OTC Opportunities in Emerging Markets: Former Soviet Union.

Multinationals which already have a strong presence in the sector include Warner-Lambert, Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson. Looking at individual product sectors, it notes particularly strong growth in cough/cold and analgesic products, which totaled sales of $300 million in 1995, 75% of which was sold without prescription.