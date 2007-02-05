FDA accepts Pharmion's azacitidine IND

USA-based drugmaker Pharmion says that the Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review an Investigational New Drug application for a new oral formulation of azacitidine. The firm said that it would conduct a Phase I study of the compound as a treatment for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myelogenous leukemia and malignant solid tumors.

The news follows the announcement earlier this month that the agency had approved the parenteral version of the agent, marketed as Vidaza (azacitidine), for intravenous administration in the treatment of MDS (Marketletter January 30).