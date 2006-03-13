FDA adds new AE data on label of Gilead's Truvada and Viread

The USA's Gilead Sciences says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted traditional approval status to its once-daily antiretroviral Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and its fixed-dose product Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), which combines its two antiretrovirals Emtriva (emtricitabine) and Viread in a single daily tablet. Traditional approval means that US prescribing information for the agents now includes 48-week data from Study 934, a Phase III open-label trial comparing a once-daily regimen of Viread, Emtriva and efavirenz to twice-daily treatment with UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline's Combivir (lamivudine/zidovudine), which saw a higher number of discontinuations due to adverse events.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze